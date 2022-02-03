$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $397.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 266,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.