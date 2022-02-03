Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAALF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Aareal Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

