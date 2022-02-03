AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.82

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 38862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.05.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.