AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

