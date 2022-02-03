AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $44.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,936. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

