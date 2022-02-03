Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Accell Group has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.
About Accell Group
Featured Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.