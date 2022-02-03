Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.58. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,570. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,895,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

