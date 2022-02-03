Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $533.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $570.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

