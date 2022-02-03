ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 819,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 705,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.10. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

