ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76.
In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.
