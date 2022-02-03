ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.