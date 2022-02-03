Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.20 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.49 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

