Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

