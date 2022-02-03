Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

