Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 98.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

