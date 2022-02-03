Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,786,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

