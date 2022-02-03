Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,022 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

LTC opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

