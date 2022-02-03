Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $481,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ITT by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

