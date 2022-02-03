Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

