Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energizer by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Energizer by 53.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.