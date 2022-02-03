Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.27 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

