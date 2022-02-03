Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

