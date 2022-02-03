Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TCG BDC worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

