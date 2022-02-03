Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.52.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

