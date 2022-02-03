Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of AFL opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

