AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Update

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $262,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

