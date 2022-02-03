Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $59.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

