Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Down 5%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.