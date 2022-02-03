Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Akoustis Technologies worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

