Akumin (TSE:AKU) Downgraded to Underperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

