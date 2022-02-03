Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($4.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

