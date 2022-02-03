Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 6,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $7,179,500. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

