Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

