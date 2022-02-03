Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $505.80. 82,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.48.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.