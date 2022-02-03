Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $57.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

