Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon Sells 576 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

