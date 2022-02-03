Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon Sells 576 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
