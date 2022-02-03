Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $300,999 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

