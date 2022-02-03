Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $300,999 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
