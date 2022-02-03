Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

ALGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,659. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

