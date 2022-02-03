Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
ALGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,659. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
