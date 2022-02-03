Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.93 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

