Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.93 million.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of ALGM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
