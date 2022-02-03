ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

