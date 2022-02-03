Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.