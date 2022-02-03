Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 305 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of LendingTree worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

