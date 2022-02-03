Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 114,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,281 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

