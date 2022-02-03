Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,210 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Albany International worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

