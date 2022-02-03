Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,627,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

