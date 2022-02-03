Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.