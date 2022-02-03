Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 839 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,320,000 after buying an additional 392,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.