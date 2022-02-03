Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after buying an additional 211,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

NYSE CDAY opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

