Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,782 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,741. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

