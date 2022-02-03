Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,966 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlas were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Atlas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

