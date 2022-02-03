Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 8.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 3,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
